The Unity desktop environment isn't dead, forks planned

As expected, some users and developers aren't happy that the Unity desktop environment is going to be stopped and removed in favour of GNOME Shell. Here come the forks!
Details are light on both, since of course everything is so very new, but hopefully they will see rapid development.
First up is yunit, which you can find on GitHub. It's being based on Unity 8 and their main focus is on the desktop.
Then we have UBports, who have a focus on mobile, so they felt the best option was to roll their own fork instead of contribute to yunit (source).
It was always going to happen, the same happened with GNOME 2 getting forked and being turned into MATE. Hopefully they will both see a long and healthy life like MATE has enjoyed. I certainly look forward to seeing what happens and if any more forks appear. I wouldn't mind trying out a proper forked Unity desktop, that isn't so reliant on a single distribution.
Going by the small user survey done on GamingOnLinux, Unity was the third most popular desktop, so hopefully people who are fans of Unity may be able to continue using some form of it.
I actually liked Unity, since it was such a clean desktop environment, but it did have a lot of niggling issues. One such issue is tray icons, with Unity forcing indicators when many applications didn't have one and they stopped allowing traditional tray icons some time ago. I remember the difficulty I had with some applications that I wanted to close to the tray, but they didn't have one. Hopefully the forks will solve issues like this.
What are your thoughts?
Details are light on both, since of course everything is so very new, but hopefully they will see rapid development.
First up is yunit, which you can find on GitHub. It's being based on Unity 8 and their main focus is on the desktop.
Then we have UBports, who have a focus on mobile, so they felt the best option was to roll their own fork instead of contribute to yunit (source).
It was always going to happen, the same happened with GNOME 2 getting forked and being turned into MATE. Hopefully they will both see a long and healthy life like MATE has enjoyed. I certainly look forward to seeing what happens and if any more forks appear. I wouldn't mind trying out a proper forked Unity desktop, that isn't so reliant on a single distribution.
Going by the small user survey done on GamingOnLinux, Unity was the third most popular desktop, so hopefully people who are fans of Unity may be able to continue using some form of it.
I actually liked Unity, since it was such a clean desktop environment, but it did have a lot of niggling issues. One such issue is tray icons, with Unity forcing indicators when many applications didn't have one and they stopped allowing traditional tray icons some time ago. I remember the difficulty I had with some applications that I wanted to close to the tray, but they didn't have one. Hopefully the forks will solve issues like this.
What are your thoughts?
As I got pretty used to Unity, I'm glad the community carries this DE on.
But I also don't want to fiddle around with different DEs and will probably stick with the default one shipped.
Also interesting is the performance comparison the linux gamer did with Unity and Gnome on youtube:
I'm no fan of Unity, but I wouldn't use Gnome 3 if you paid me.
I can understand the decision to kill off mir, but Canonical's decision to kill off Unity too is baffling.
The United Look and Feel theme for Plasma 5 looks like Unity and has received pretty positive reviews. Might be worth checking out for fans of Unity.
Personally I just use a pretty standard Plasma theme, but I did like Unity when I was on Ubuntu long ago. GNOME, on the other hand, I've never liked.
if i had the choice of running unity & wayland on Arch with the latest gtk release, vise GNOME I most likely would. but that would be after someone changes the unity dock so that it has intellihide or dodge maximized window. dash to dock is by far my favorite dock.
the unity-for-arch repos aren't kept up to date that much. which I've tried before. plus there are a number of other issues I ran into with the unity-for-arch repos.
I never liked Unity and I never liked Gnome3 either. For those who did like it I can understand the pain. I felt about the same when Gnome2 morphed into the abomination that is now Gnome3.
Atm I'm using KDE Plasma 5.