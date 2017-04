The Unity desktop environment isn't dead, forks planned

As expected, some users and developers aren't happy that the Unity desktop environment is going to be stopped and removed in favour of GNOME Shell. Here come the forks!Details are light on both, since of course everything is so very new, but hopefully they will see rapid development.First up is yunit , which you can find on GitHub . It's being based on Unity 8 and their main focus is on the desktop.Then we have UBports , who have a focus on mobile, so they felt the best option was to roll their own fork instead of contribute to yunit ( source ).It was always going to happen, the same happened with GNOME 2 getting forked and being turned into MATE. Hopefully they will both see a long and healthy life like MATE has enjoyed. I certainly look forward to seeing what happens and if any more forks appear. I wouldn't mind trying out a proper forked Unity desktop, that isn't so reliant on a single distribution.Going by the small user survey done on GamingOnLinux , Unity was the third most popular desktop, so hopefully people who are fans of Unity may be able to continue using some form of it.I actually liked Unity, since it was such a clean desktop environment, but it did have a lot of niggling issues. One such issue is tray icons, with Unity forcing indicators when many applications didn't have one and they stopped allowing traditional tray icons some time ago. I remember the difficulty I had with some applications that I wanted to close to the tray, but they didn't have one. Hopefully the forks will solve issues like this.What are your thoughts?